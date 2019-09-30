Downtown Rapid City building fire quickly doused

A little before 9 a.m. Monday a fire broke out at the old Black Hills Federal Credit Union on the 200 block of Main Street, Rapid City.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department, the fire was contained within a vault. The fire department was able to put the fire out with just five gallons of water, partially thanks to a closed door.

There were construction workers in the building but they were able to get out without injuries.

The building is owned by the Rapid City Catholic Diocese. It is being remodeled into a pastoral center.

