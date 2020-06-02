Douglas senior wins Rising Star Scholarship Contest

Congratulations to Douglas High School senior Melissa Rothe. Melissa is the winner in our 14th annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest. Melissa was picked as the winner by a combination of viewers' scores online and the scores of our Black Hills FOX panel and she wins a $4,000 scholarship from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. Stevens High School senior Avendah Lowe finished second and wins a $2,000 scholarship. Phlip High School junior Arly Spry wins a $1,000 for finishing third. And homeschool senior Drake Beckloff of Rapid City finishes fourth and wins a $500 scholarship.

The contest started back in March with 20 contestants from Black Hills area high schools. Their one minute commentaries were aired on Black Hills FOX News and that led to the selection of the four finalists. They each did four more commentaries during the finals.