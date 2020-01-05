Douglas schools are almost at capacity

Box Elder is making some adjustments for the arrival for the B-21 and that includes a possible influx of students at schools. Senator John Thune says there are some ideas the city is discussing for the at-capacity Douglas School District.

Ellsworth Air Force Base was granted federal funds in the 2020 budget for projects like the B-21 and military infrastructure construction.

Senator John Thune says the Ellsworth Air Force Base is looking at the bigger picture to include the surrounding school districts federally impacted by the base.

Thune says the base is considering the idea of investing into new facilities to accommodate the new students coming into Douglas in the future.

"The Air Force is working with them and trying to determine from a timing standpoint where the dollars need to go first, but for sure at some point, it's going to have to get done," said Thune.

Thune says it's a challenge but the benefits of the B-21 is worth it.

