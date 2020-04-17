Douglas middle and elementary school teachers parade through town to say to students

When Governor Noem made the decision to close school for the rest of the year .... many school districts began planning parades for the teachers to see their pupils

Friday was the Douglas School District's turn as middle and elementary school teachers decorated their cars to drive throughout Box Elder waving to their students.

Teachers began reaching out to school staff and the parade became so popular ... two separate routes had to be taken.

For school staff ... the excitement started to build as soon as their day began.

"Just driving here I become emotional and seeing all of the teachers who we haven't seen in a month, just thinking about it just brings tears to my eyes because they mean the world to us." Says, Dawn Hartman,

The principal and vice-principal of the school say the love their staff has for their students shows why Douglas Middle School is such a great place to work.