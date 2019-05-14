Domino's helps your pizza survive the ride and improves your commute

Snow and ice can damage the roads leaving plenty of potholes come spring. City crews work to repair them, but this year they're getting a little extra help from Domino's.

Pothole repair on West St Patrick Street. Street Department Superintendent Dale Pfeifle spray paints Domino's logo once the hole is filled.

Rapid City received a five thousand dollar grant from the pizza chain late last year to patch up potholes in the city. Two trucks are driving to locations where people reported potholes. For any potholes on busy streets or in the core downtown area, crews will work late at night or early morning hours to prevent congestion and make sure repairs are done safely. Street Department Superintendent, Dale Pfeifle says they expect to fill about 400 potholes with this grant money. He also says with the severity of the frost, the potholes do seem to be worse this year so the grant money is a welcome addition.

"It's a huge benefit to the citizens as a whole and the city appreciates Domino's efforts in trying to help do just that. I mean, yeah it's very appreciated," says Pfeifle.

If you want to report a pothole for repair, you can call the pothole hotline at 394-4152.