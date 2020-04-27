Dogs and owners take to the park to enjoy the nice weather

Spring weather is here in the Black Hills and locals are taking advantage by heading outdoors.

While tennis and basketball courts are not recommended to visit during the Coronavirus pandemic

the warm temperatures today brought people out to the dog park for some much-needed fun in the sun.

"A majority of the dogs get along fairly well it is just nice for them to play and get all that energy out since they've been couped up," Says, Jamie Peterson, dog owner

Peterson added that an additional benefit to the park is getting to meet new people as well as new dogs.