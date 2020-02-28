Dispatch swamped with calls regarding burning slash piles

On Friday morning, Rapid City Fire Department says Pennington County 9-1-1 was flooded with a high number of calls, reporting burning slash piles.

There was no emergency, as these fires were prescribed burns.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department and Pennington County 9-1-1, there was an incredibly high number of calls into dispatch about the burns around the Black Hawk area.

The slash pile burns were organized by South Dakota Wild Land Fire or by private citizens or organizations, since the Fire Department conducted burn piles earlier in the week.

The Fire Department says days Friday, with low winds and a few inches of snow on the ground, are ideal conditions for residents to burn slash piles on their property.

The Fire Department says hazardous fuels are reduced by slash piles.

"We've taken out some of the smaller, we call them ladder fuels, some of the smaller trees and opened up the forest floor so that if a wild land fire comes through, it doesn't have the ladder fuel to reach the canopy and then you have a crown fire," said Jim Bussell, Public Information Officer for the Rapid City Fire Department. "The second thing is that it's healthier for the forest floor."

Bussell says some of the ways to get information are by following agencies on social media and subscribing to the help line, at 2-1-1.