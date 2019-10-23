Disneyland issues measles warning after guest with virus visits park

Disneyland is warning guests about possible measles exposure at its Anaheim Theme Park.

A person infected with the contagious virus visited the park on Oct. 16 and was on Disney property the entire day.

The Los Angeles Health Department issued a warning about it Wednesday.

Measles can spread through coughing and sneezing. It can live for up to two hours in the air.

Symptoms include fever, cough, irritated eyes and a rash. People can experience these symptoms anywhere from seven to 21 days after exposure to the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the U.S. is dealing with the largest measles outbreak since 1992.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.