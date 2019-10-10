Different mindset for snow driving

Snowy weather makes driving conditions a little different. Here in the Black Hills, the skill of driving on snowy roads is a necessity.

Jerry Johnson has been teaching drivers' education classes for more than 20 years. To him, there are some mindsets that promote safe driving, regardless of conditions.

"Well, I think I tell kids in class, if you manage the 2 "S's," your "speed" and your "space," life is usually good as a driver, whether it's bad weather or good weather," said Johnson

Bad weather can include ice and slippery conditions that impacts you and the other drivers on the road.

"People drive like it's still dry, and they haven't made that adjustment to driving to now it's slippery out," said Johnson. "I can't stop that quick, you know, I'm going to slide, even at 10-20 miles per hour."

From 6 pm Wednesday until 9 am Thursday, there were seven accidents. According to Rapid City Police Department, that is a fairly low number for conditions like this.

According to Rapid City Police spokesman, the number one thing to consider when driving during the snowy winter months in to give yourself extra time to get to your destination so that you are not rushed.

Just remember to drive slowly, completely scrape off your windshield, don't lock your breaks, and give everyone else on the road some extra room.