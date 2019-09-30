Dialogue set to begin on history of Rapid City Indian lands

Members of the Rapid City Council and School Board heard from researchers about the longstanding story spanning across the 20th century at the Journey Museum Monday night.

Community leaders discuss the history of Indian lands in Rapid City (KEVN)

As part of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project, they discussed how the Native community as a result of social forces and municipal decisions have pushed native community members to certain neighborhoods in town, particularly the West Side.

On the property that was once that of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School or what many know as Sioux San.

Presenters talked about what efforts have been made since they began their research into unmarked graves and how they hope to continue to bring clarity to land ownership on the west side and bridge gaps between racial inequities.

Eric Zimmer, historian with the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project says, "It is really easy for folks to get caught up in or perhaps bogged down in the land deeds and the big sweep of the history and to figure out what parcel went where and all of these sort of big high level concepts but it's when you talk to individual folks in the native community who lived this and who have lived this story and whose grandparents lived this story. None of this feels new."

The Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project plans to host a series of meetings inviting community members native and non-native to share their perspectives and move forward in the process.

Here are the times and dates:

Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project &

Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (MOA)

TIME: 6:00pm-8:00pm (for each meeting)

**** WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9 ****

Location: West Middle School

Co-Hosts:

• Alliance of Tribal Tourism Advocates (ATTA)

• Black Hills Community Loan Fund

• He Sapa Otipi

• Oaye Luta Okolakiciye

• Rapid City Community Conversations (RCCC)

• Rural American Initiatives/Ateyapi

**** THURSDAY OCTOBER 17 ****

Location: I.Am.Legacy @ Rapid City Mall

Co-Hosts:

• He Sapa Oyate of BHSU-RC

• I.Am.Legacy

• Oglala Lakota College – He Sapa Campus – Students Organization

• Rural America Initiatives/Ateyapi

• Wambli Ska

• Youth Descendants of the Sioux Addition Civic Association

**** MONDAY OCTOBER 28 ****

Location: Rapid City Library

Co-Hosts:

• He Sapa Cante Waste Oyate

• Ateyapi Community Lakota Language Class

**** TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5 ****

Location: Mother Butler

Co-Hosts:

• Sioux Addition Civic Association

• RCCC - Elders Council

**** TUESDAY NOVEMBER 12 ****

Location: Western Dakota Tech – Dakota Lecture Hall

