Designs unveiled for Fitzgerald Stadium

Fitzgerald Stadium is slated for a $5 million make-over and now Rapid City has an idea of what that might look like.

The $5 million budget includes design and construction costs.

"The stadium is really different," said Jordan Burbach, principal architect, Architecture Incorporated. "It's really fun to be a part of a project as somebody that's played baseball growing up and getting involved in the other side of it and how you treat the fan experience and the people watching and how you design the space to make it as enjoyable for everybody there is really fun."

The next step is selecting mechanical systems and details for the building.

"We've gone through the first phase of design, which includes schematic design and we're really coming up with the design concept, that we then will produce the construction documents for the contractors to bid and actually get this thing built," said Burbach

Project architects say an important design element is to maintain the nostalgia of this historic stadium, while also making it completely ADA accessible, and feel more open.

The timeline is as follows:

-fall 2019: Schematic portion

-now through mid-April: Creation of design, development, and construction documents

-mid-May: Accepting bids

-end of July 2020-May/ June 2021: construction

"We think it's really important the history that baseball has in Rapid City and the existing Fitzgerald Stadium really is a gem of the Black Hills and the region," said Burbach. "There's not many ball fields that are as nice as this existing facility."