Deputy cleared in shooting of dog in Whitewood neighborhood

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has cleared a deputy who shot a dog in his Whitewood neighborhood March 5.

The deputy, who was not identified, shot a neighbor's dog after it reportedly came onto the deputy's property, approaching him in an aggressive manner. The deputy fired one shot from his service weapon, hitting the dog in the face. The dog survived.

See related story Dog in Whitewood shot by off-duty Lawrence County Sheriff's deputy

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, it is the conclusion of this investigation that the deputy's actions did not violate office policy," a sheriff's releases stated. "When the deputy was faced with a difficult, uncertain situation, he responded with an appropriate amount of force to protect himself from serious injury by an aggressive dog."

The incident was reviewed by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation as well as the Lawrence County State's Attorney's Office. Both agencies concluded the deputy committed no criminal wrongdoings by his actions.

