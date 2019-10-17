Demolition has started for new garage in Custer

Custer emergency services has a new building in the perfect location and Director Mike Carter thinks the location is better than the old one.

"Where we can go out right with the ambulance, go out when the page comes out, number one you don't have red lights and sirens in two different areas going down the highway, we can go up as a unit so there's an obvious safety buffer'" said Carter. "When you've got people here it's quicker to get organized, you don't end up calling for additional resources, you take the resources you need at the initial call out."

Since moving to this new building, emergency crews have started tearing down the old one.

The demolition started last week in the middle of the snow.

"We demolished half the building. We are going to put a garage up, all of our initial response equipment will be housed in that garage. About two drive through doors and two back up doors," said Carter. "The facility itself will be approximately forty by sixty."

The new garage should be finished in April, but that may be too late.

Without the garage, emergency crews would spend valuable time cleaning ice and snow off their cars before heading out to emergency situations.

Construction won't just be done on the outside, crews will be working on the inside updating the interior.

"Conference room area we are going to re-equip with new updated furniture and there will be some construction done not only on the primary floor of the building, but on the basement itself," said Carter.