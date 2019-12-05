Deluxe officials visit local businesses in Spearfish

The race for the top five is about a month away. This week a team from Deluxe, the show's production company, visited Spearfish to check out the businesses and on that team was Julie Gordon and Jennifer Amundson.

"We're in town for a couple days, today we will be visiting as many small businesses as we can. Eighty businesses raised their hand to say please come visit and take a look at what we've built here," said Gordon. "Many of them started this year, several of them are third fourth generation, so there is a healthy mix of businesses here in town."

And that's why Spearfish made the top ten, the love people who live here have for small businesses.

"The fact that you have this thriving small business community. Ninety percent roughly of the businesses in town are independently owned and that's a great number," said Gordon. "So we were curious, we were excited to see what Spearfish has to offer."

And with the town decked out for Christmas, some businesses are adding a new decoration to their windows.

Small Business Revolution is taking over downtown Spearfish quite literally with their posters posted on most of the businesses in downtown, but community support is only part of what the show is looking for.

"What we're looking for is people that we can help where the bones and structure and some good opportunities and potential within the town, but also how can we help. What is it that we can do to help that town reach the next level," said Amundson.

And while Spearfish knows they made the top ten. They find out if they're in the top five January 14th.

