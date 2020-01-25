Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 21

Rescue workers on a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck Sivrice town in Elazig province, eastern Turkey, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The earthquake rocked a sparsely-populated part of eastern Turkey on Friday, injuring more than 500 and leaving some 30 trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings, Turkish officials said.(Source: DHA via AP)
Updated: Sat 12:58 AM, Jan 25, 2020

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkish officials say the death toll from a strong earthquake in the country’s east has climbed to at least 21 people.

Turkey’s health minister said rescue workers were continuing to search Saturday for some 30 people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings. He said the death toll could still rise.

Emergency workers and security forces have been distributing tents, beds and blankets in the affected areas. Overnight temperatures had fallen below freezing.

Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories have been opened for hundreds who left their homes following the 6.8-magnitude quake, which hit Friday evening.

Turkey sits on top of two major fault-lines and earthquakes are frequent.

