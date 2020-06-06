Dealing with hail damage

The Black Hills are susceptible to hail storms this time of year, leaving many communities with damage to cars, homes, and outdoor furniture.

"There's not a whole lot you can do in the moments before other than just getting patio furniture and that type of stuff out of the weather. But it's really just preparing ahead of time and making sure your home is ready," says the owner of Pro Exteriors & Construction, Nate Schweppe.

Now, if you have or believe you have hail damage, it's a good idea to give a call to your insurance company and a contractor.

"Call your insurance company immediately and just let them know about the damage, let them know if there is any leaking. If there are any leaks or issues like that, you want to call a contractor immediately," says Schweppe.

Schweppe says contractors are coming in from out of town, which he refers to as storm chasers.

"Designed to get in and out very quickly, and it's not always beneficial to the client to have a contractor come in and do work. And then they're gone this winter when we get some storms again, and they might have other issues," says Schweppe.

When picking a reliable contractor, make sure to do the research.

"Find somebody local, somebody trusted, ask your friends and family, look online, look for goggle reviews, look at their Facebook page things like that," says Schweppe.