Dealing with grief during the holidays

The holidays are a big milestone for most families, spending plenty of time with one another. So, how can someone cope with all the chaos after a loved one has died?

Dealing with death can be extremely stressful. It can trigger a lot of memories and bring up more emotion than would normally be felt.

Make sure to have a plan A and a plan B just in case things go south for the holidays, take a year off from celebrating with family, or stay in a routine to make things feel more normal.

One of the most important things to do during the holidays and dealing with the loss of a loved one is to celebrate the memory of that person in some way.

“Whether it be setting a place at the table for them or the family members sharing the messages, the memories they have for that individual and to just give ourselves space to be sad about it. Allow ourselves that opportunity to grieve and mourn and celebrate the memory, and taking space for ourselves,” said Rapid City Counseling Inc. Owner Stacy Keyser.

Taking a moment to celebrate the memory of a lost loved one can easily become a new tradition as well. If things start to get too overwhelming at times, it’s key to make yourself a priority.

“Being willing to assert yourself and say, ‘I really need to take a break for a little bit’ and not making apologies for needing to separate yourself to collect your thoughts, have some peace and quiet and just cry if necessary and that it's okay to do that,” said Keyser.

If you’re having a difficult time, don’t hesitate to reach out to family or friends and let them know what’s going on. Rapid City Counseling Inc. is located in Downtown Rapid City if you need to talk to a professional.