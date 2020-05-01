Deadwood looks to re-open in phases

"The city commission last Monday night did the first reading of ordinance to start to phase re-opening of the businesses in Deadwood," Mike Rodman, the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association says, "the second reading will be next Monday night, and at that time we will hope that they will have a date that Deadwood can start to phase re-opening." Most importantly, they will also be able to bring some employees back to work. "Today the first casino in the United States reopens, it's Coeur d'Alene Casino in Idaho and so we're starting to see the opening of those properties so we're anxious to get back to work," says Rodman.

But Deadwood is still being cautious, cancelling the famous Wild Bill Days festival. "I think everybody is going to play things very safe," says Lee Harstad, the executive director of Deadwood Chamber of Commerce. Harstad explains that the City of Deadwood doesn't want to bring in thousands of people and lead to a situation where they might not be able to keep proper distance. And the businesses will also have to re-open with public health in mind. "There certainly going to be some criteria , protocols that we follow, but we're very excited to get things back up and rolling again in Deadwood."

And hopefully just like the daffodils in front of the Welcome Center, Deadwood will be blooming soon.

