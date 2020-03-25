Deadwood closes casinos due to COVID-19

With a blanket of fog, it's another day in the Black Hills. But something is changing in a city full of chance and entertainment.

Because of COVID-19, the city of Deadwood officially approved a resolution to close non-essential businesses today -- including casinos. A regular at Tin Lizzie tells me, she is a little sad, because this is her favorite place to spend time and relax. "It's sad for all of us we're having to do this. And our biggest concern of course is for our employees and their families. It's certainly going to be tough economy times," Mike Rodman, Executive Director of Deadwood Gaming Association says. "Deadwood's economy was doing well until the world changed with the pandemic."

Today was a tough day for Deadwood -- no longer rolling the dice when it comes to COVID-19, and instead following suit after casinos closed across the country. "According to American Gaming Association, with Deadwood's closure, 100% of the commercial casinos in United States will now be closed," Rodman says Deadwood is the last to shut down casinos. Hotels and restaurants' curbside services are still open. And there is still a construction project going on, which is to build a motel in Deadwood. "Our hope is we can get to the other side of this, get the properties back open as

soon as possible and move forward."

