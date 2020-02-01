Deadwood celebrates Chinese New Year

With a touch the cheerful color of red, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center was transformed into a classroom to experience a little bit of Chinese New Year. Children used cloths to make little rats, as this is the year of Rat for the Chinese.

Chinese food was also served today. For some children, it was their first time to try dumplings. This was made possible by the Wong family, who has sponsored the event every year. They are the descendants of Fee Lee Wong, who came to Deadwood in 1876.

Although the Wong family doesn't live in Deadwood anymore, their sponsorship has helped giving people an opportunity to explore the culture and to remember the history of the early immigrants in Deadwood.