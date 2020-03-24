Deadwood casinos to go quiet at noon, Wednesday

The Deadwood Gaming Association says it is working with casino to temporarily shut down gaming operations at noon, Wednesday.

In a statement, the association said:

“Even though there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County and no cases of community spread yet in our area, the Deadwood Gaming Industry believes that working closely with the mayor and local health officials to be proactive with the city’s shutdown request is in our patrons’ and employees’ best interests.”

South Dakota has left the decision on Deadwood casinos up to the city and county. Monday, Deadwood Mayor David Ruth sent a letter to casinos asking them to close. The Deadwood Mountain Grand had already shut its doors on Friday.

Other gaming states took more decisive measures. Both New Jersey and Nevada ordered its casinos closed last week. Las Vegas casinos shut down at midnight March 17; while Atlantic City gaming stopped the night before.

