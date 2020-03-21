Deadwood casino closing due to coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Deadwood Mountain Grand is suspending operations until further notice. Santana's Sports Bar and Grill, Six String Restaurant and all casino table games closed at 10:00pm Friday. The slots will remain operational until 3:00am Sunday and the hotel will close at 11:00am on Monday. In a statement, Deadwood Mountain Grand general manager Susan Kightlinger said, "As the Coronavirus Pandemic continues to grow and our concern for our employees and guests, we have made the difficult decision to suspend operations at Deadwood Mountain Grand for the immediate future. I cannot thank our staff enough for their strength and dedication during this increasingly difficult time and look forward to welcoming everyone back when the virus subsides."