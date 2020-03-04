Deadwood before it was Deadwood: Along the Way

History is seldom as simple as it sounds.

For example when gold was discovered in Deadwood Gulch, it was actually several years before Deadwood became a city.

Photo of "Deadwood City" mining camp, just one of many such camps in Deadwood Gulch in the late 1870's. Some of the other camps in Deadwood Gulch at the time included Fountain City, Ingleside, and Elizabeth Town.

In fact the city could have been named something else.

As fortune hunters poured into Deadwood Gulch they settled into multiple mini communities.

In the Spring of 1876 the rush was on, with gold being found in Whitewood and Deadwood Creeks, and with the miners, came merchants

"So they started to establish small communities which was mining camps. So you might have a saloon, a saw mill, those types of activities, a general store and all trying to become the biggest metropolis in the area," says Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker

"But you have what is now boom town architecture. You have 1 or 2 story false facade fronts on buildings," says Deadwood City Archivist Mike Runge says:

As these mining camps popped up, they each had their own names.

"It included Fountain City, Elizabeth Town, Deadwood, China Town, South Deadwood, Ingleside, and Pluma," Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker tells us.

You can probably imagine what it was like in those days.

"So there would have been horses and wagons and miners and mud and manure and dance hall music in the background. There was--- kind of a chaos," Kuchenbecker says.

There's a picture we can see of Deadwood City when it was just one of many mining camps. They estimate to be from about August of 1876 and they say the main street in that picture is the same Main Street that you can see in the city of Deadwood today.

"If you were to pass through Deadwood Gulch during that time period the boundaries weren't really defined per se. So you could pass into one and then eventually go into another one without really knowing what you're looking at," explains Runge.

But then on September 26th of 1879, there was a massive fire.

"When the fire came through it leveled what was basically Deadwood City at that point in time and they rebuilt. And at that point when they rebuilt it basically was out of brick and mortar from that time forward," Runge says.

That brick and mortar gave Deadwood City mining camp, a sense of permanence, and perhaps a leg up on the other mining camps.

"So by 1880-1881, they start talking and negotiating about trying to get the different camps together and so what happens was in 1881 they finally came together and created what is now known as the city limits of Deadwood," Runge explains.

And if you love history you'll love this.

Deadwood City Archivist Mike Runge shows us a piece of old paper: "So what we're looking at, this is the original front page, or the first page of the incorporation papers from 1881,"he says.

"These are the originals?," reporter Steve Long asks of the old papers sitting on a table in front of us.

"Yeah. Yes," Kevin and Mike answered.

"This is what created Deadwood?," Long asks with amazement in his voice.

"Yes, right there. You're looking at it. That's what created Deadwood!," Kuchenbecker and Runge answer.

Nearly 140 years later, they have the original, handwritten 20 something page document. It was quickly printed into booklets that could be handed out to Alderman and city officials. It laid out the rules and regulations of what is now Deadwood.

"In the territory of Dakota embraces the towns of Deadwood, South Deadwood, Ingleside, Cleveland, Elizabeth Town, and Fountain City," Kuchenbecker reads from page 1.

5 years after the initial 1876 rush of miners, in 1881 Deadwood became more than a mining camp, it became the historic city it remains today.

Lead City as it was known then, became simply Lead.

Through the Homestake Mine, Lead became the larger producer of gold, with workers no doubt visiting Deadwood for entertainment.

