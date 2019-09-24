Deadwood announces historic brothel tour

They say it's one of the oldest professions in the world and it is a huge part of the Deadwood history.

For more than 100 years, prostitution was legal in Deadwood. Now, Deadwood History Inc. is starting a tour to remember the odd history of brothels and prostitution in Deadwood.

"The Brothel" is a tour of some rooms through the former Shasta-Rooms, where a brothel was located on Main Street. Several rooms will be furnished in the style of the period with art, furniture, decor, and clothing to show the history of brothels in the area. Deadwood History Inc. says that support for this tourist attraction is widespread

"It will be different, it will be an experience that will be fun," said Carolyn Weber, Deadwood History Inc.'s executive director. "However it won't be glamorizing this industry, the prostitution, and the brothels, it will be telling the real story of it and it will be something unique for people to experience."

Weber said that the project hopes to be up and running by the Summer of 2020.