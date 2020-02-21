Deadwood Mardi Gras this weekend

Deadwood Cajun Fest kicks off Friday night at different restaurants throughout Deadwood. Later in the evening, there is a masquerade party at the Franklin Hotel.

The Cajun Cook-off will take place Saturday afternoon, featuring a competition between restaurants, competing for the title of Best Cajun in Deadwood.

All the floats in the annual Mardi Gras parade are lit up. The parade route will go through downtown Deadwood.

Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Officials are excited for the busy weekend and the nice weather.

"It's going to feel like spring around here," said Amanda Kille, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Marketing & Sponsorship Director. "So, you get to come out and have fun and get your own share of these beads. We will literally be throwing out tens of thousands of these, free to the people who are in the street to watch the parade, as well as prizes and some toys and so you can really just have a great time here in town."

