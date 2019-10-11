Deadwood Gaming helps tourism, economy

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming today released their fiscal year annual report showing distributions to state, county, municipal governments and school districts totaling $15,292,209 from gaming revenue taxes paid by Deadwood Gaming operators.

“Total adjusted gross gaming revenue for the 2019 fiscal year was $108,001,111, an increase of 2.86 percent from fiscal year 2018,” said Mike Rodman, Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

“The industry is proud that we generated $3,191,229 for the South Dakota Department of Tourism, $2,440,440 to the state general fund, $1,562,305 for the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, $100,000 to South Dakota Historic Preservation, $30,000 to the South Dakota Department of Human Services, $797,807 to Lawrence County, $204,740 to the municipalities of Spearfish, Lead, Whitewood and Central City and another $204,740 to the Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish, Meade and Belle Fourche school districts with the balance of the distribution going primarily to the historic preservation and restoration in the City of Deadwood.”

“The Deadwood Gaming Association and the 1,175 direct employees in the Deadwood gaming industry are proud of the positive financial impacts of Deadwood gaming throughout South Dakota.”

Deadwood will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Gaming on Nov. 1. For the full South Dakota Commission on Gaming’s annual report, please click here.