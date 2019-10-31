Daylight saving time ends at 2 am Sunday

Since it happens every year, we will make this story short.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. so turn your clocks back an hour.

While it is only an hour, changing the time alters your daily routine enough to cause health problems. The National Sleep Foundation says thetime change can give you jet lag.

Also … use this day as an opportunity to also check your home smoke alarms to be sure they work. Change the batteries as well.

If your smoke alarms are more than 10 years old, you should replace them.

