Daughters stunned after father’s body, 3 others found unrefrigerated at Ind. funeral home

An Indiana family says they’re at a loss for words after police found four bodies, including their loved one, decomposing in an unrefrigerated area of a funeral home.

Almost two weeks after 56-year-old Duane Nance died of cancer, police found his body decomposing in an unrefrigerated area of Porter Funeral Home. (Source: WXIN/Tribune/CNN)

A few days after 56-year-old Duane Nance died of cancer, his two daughters – Amber Stout and Ashly Nance – held a viewing June 12 at Porter Funeral Home. The family says nothing seemed out of the ordinary at the time.

“One of the biggest things is our minds just wonder what happened after that. After our viewing, was he just rolled in the back and left out?” Stout said.

Stout and Ashly Nance called the funeral home Monday to ask for their father’s death certificate, but they were told his body had been sent to be cremated.

On Thursday, the two were left stunned when they received a phone call and learned Duane Nance’s body had been decomposing at the funeral home since they last saw him more than a week earlier.

“It was just kind of like pulling the scab off a wound. We had thought we were at a point where we could start moving past it, trying to grieve. And then it was like boom, here it is again. Rubbing salt on a wound and just kind of reliving everything all over again,” Stout said.

Indiana State Police found Duane Nance’s body, along with three others, in an unrefrigerated area while serving a search warrant on the funeral home Thursday. It was also revealed 11 decedents had not been issued death certificates.

The investigation began earlier in the month when it was discovered 62-year-old funeral director Kevin Porter had an expired license.

Police say Porter committed suicide Thursday.

Stout and Ashly Nance say they’re still in shock, and while they don’t believe they’ll ever get all of the answers, they are speaking out so the other families affected know they aren’t alone.

“My heart breaks for all of these families. It’s just the uncertainties that just –the what if’s and the uncertainties that could be running through your mind – it just makes you go crazy trying to think of everything that could be going on," Stout said.

The daughters say their father’s remains are being handled by Young-Nichols Funeral Home, free of charge.

The investigation into Porter Funeral Home is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WXIN, Tribune via CNN. All rights reserved.