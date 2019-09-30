Dakota Vaping Association comments on illegal THC cartridges

A local organization representing the vaping industry says a recent incident involving black market vaping cartridges in Minneapolis demonstrates the need for more oversight.

The Dakota Vaping Association is a trade organization that includes local vaping businesses and supporters of the industry. They say their goal is to promote alternatives to tobacco use and ensure the quality of products.

Last week, illegal THC-laced cartridges were seized in Minneapolis and Jordan Mason from the DVA says this incident shows why this newer industry needs more regulation.

"The incident that you read about last week in Minnesota where 77,000 illegal cartridges, that's the black market," said Mason. "That's illicit activity, we strongly oppose that, we want to encourage all of our members and all of our supporters to stay away from that and only buy local, reputable, DVA-supported members and shops."

Mason says 480,000 lives are lost each year to tobacco related illnesses, and that the DVA wants to promote, what they claim, is a healthier nicotine alternative.