Dakota Market Square is making progress

Dakota Market Square, the complex that used to house the old K-Mart on East North Street used to be, is nearing completion.

The multimillion-dollar remodel started seven months ago and all the new exteriors of the buildings have been completed. Crews are now working on sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping.

The first phase of this project by Dream design International was projected to be finished by early July, but the developers decided to add more details to the poject.

And now that one of their new tenants have moved in, Director of Planning for Dream design International Mike Stanley says its great to start seeing it all come together.

"It adds to the overall makeup of what Dakota Market Square is from offices to retailers, it really makes it an exciting space," said Stanley.

The project is now looking to being completed at the end of July, after once finished the remodel project for the inside of old K-Mart building will start.