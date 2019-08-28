Dakota Market Square continues to develop

Work continues to bring Dakota Market Square to life.

The site of the strip mall that once housed the K-Mart in Rapid City.

Crews moved into the demolition phase of the project, removing old flooring from the building and even the Kmart sign.

When it's completed, Dakota Market Square will feature several businesses including a health club, as well as professional offices, and educational facilities.

"Watching Dakota Market Square develop out is so much fun. I remember this facility, K-Mart when I was younger and it is really neat to see its transformation into something new." Kyle Treloar, VP of Dream Designs, says

The developers plan to have the building ready for tenants by next summer.