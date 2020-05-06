Dakota Greens Custer Greenhouses and Nursery makes huge flower baskets

April showers bring gorgeous May flowers, like the huge hanging flower baskets in two Black Hills communities.

Hanging flower baskets at Dakota Greens Custer Greenhouses and Nursery in Custer, S.D.

Over memorial day, Dakota Greens Custer Greenhouses and Nursery in Custer will deliver about 120 hanging flower baskets to Custer and Keystone.

The baskets were planted back in February, but by the Fourth of July, they will be a three foot balls of red, white, and blue flowers.

The nursery is owned by two Army veterans, who say there is no better therapy than flowers and love supporting the veteran community in the Hills.

"Well this is our community and this is our contribution of community," said Jeff Prior, owner of Dakota Greens Custer Greenhouses and Nursery. "The definition of community is people pulling together and doing something for a common purpose. We live in a fantastic town."

Prior says one of the biggest highlights of his day is when he walks through downtown Custer and sees tourists admiring his flowers.