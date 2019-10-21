DOC Volunteers provide community service at job sites

In recent months, there have been some minimum-security inmates who have walked away from community service job sites in the Rapid City area. Those walk-aways leave some with a bad impression of the program.

Ron Jeffries at Central States Fair Inc. says that in his time with the Fair, only two Department of Corrections Volunteers have walked away.

DOC Volunteers are minimum security inmates who volunteer to work at community service job sites to re-acclimate to life outside of prison, as well as provide service to the community.

They are are under the direct supervision of the Central States Fair.

"This program is designed for minimum security Department of Corrections inmates, and it's designed that way because these are men that are going to be back out into the workforce, into the community, in just a few short months," said Jeffries. "This gives them a chance to come back out and acclimate to working every day. So, it really does help them go out and join the working world and join the community again."

Jeffries say that DOC Volunteers are critical to the Black Hills Stock Show, as well as the Central States Fair. Twenty-four DOC Volunteers work during the Fair.

Jeffries says that it's easy from the outside looking in to question why someone so close to a release date would walk away, but he thinks that the reason that Central States Fair has had so few walk-offs is because there is a variety of work available.

The DOC facilitates the selection process and Central States Fair accepts those who have been selected. Jeffries speaks highly of the Department of Corrections.

"The Department of Correction does a fantastic job of providing training to all of the entities that receive Department of Corrections Volunteers," said Jeffries. "They bring us in annually and we go through a program and you have to go through that program if you're going to be in direct supervision of any of the Department of Corrections volunteers. So, we've had a great relationship with all of the management and the employees that work at the Department of Corrections. It's been a very good program for us."