DNC chairman blasts Georgia GOP leaders, voter suppression

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee took aim at voter suppression during a summit in Atlanta hours before the city was to host his party’s presidential candidate debate.

Tom Perez blasted Georgia's Republican leadership Wednesday and what he described as restrictive practices at the polls.

Using himself as an example, Perez said that if he were to vote without using his middle initial, Georgia election officials would be prepared to remove him from the voting rolls.

Perez also took verbal shots at President Donald Trump, calling him "the most dangerous president in American history."

He also castigated what he described as attacks on the loyalty of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of the witnesses grilled at the House impeachment hearings in Washington.

