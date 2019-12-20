DHS watchdog finds no wrongdoing in deaths of 2 migrant children

The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog has found no wrongdoing or misconduct by immigration officials in the deaths of two migrant children last December.

The Inspector General for Homeland Security released statements Friday evening on the deaths of Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin, who died Dec. 8, and Felipe Gómez Alonzo, who died Dec. 24.

Both children had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as crossings surged. Both died from bacterial infections.

At the time lawmakers and immigrant advocates decried how the children had been treated in the hours before their deaths and called for an investigation.

