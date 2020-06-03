DCI investigations lead to three federal drug convictions

Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig on Wednesday confirmed that DCI agents aided in three separate federal drug convictions.

“I am proud of the dedicated, hard work of our DCI team members,” said Natvig. “Their efforts as part of the investigate team on these cases has helped remove drug dealers from our communities.”

The case resulted in convictions in U.S. District Court for the following indivuals:

35-year-old Erin M. Hinkle of Huntington Beach, California, was sentenced to 10 years in federal custody for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

40-year-old Clinton Haukaas, a.k.a. Fuddy, of Rosebud, South Dakota, was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Tampering with a Witness.

25-year-old Alex Geoffery Land of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in federal custody for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

The DCI coordinated their efforts with the US Postal Inspection Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, local and tribal agencies to work towards these convictions.