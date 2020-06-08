DCI clears Whitewood police officer in April shooting

A Whitewood police officer who shot a Rapid City man in April has been cleared following an investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The DCI shooting summary, released Monday, states the shooting of 41-year-old Jaris Kroetch by the officer was justified. The name of the police officer has not been released.

On April 10, the police officer was sent to the Sonset gas station and convenience store in Whitewood because of a report of a man acting erratically. The man, later identified as Kroetch, resisted arrest and attempted to flee, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office. "Despite being struck with the officers Taser, Kroetch continued on to his vehicle where he retrieved a knife and again confronted the officer which resulted in the officer firing at Kroetch, striking him in the thigh."

Kroetch's injuries were reported as serious, but not life-threatening.

