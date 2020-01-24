Cutting into a funeral procession could be a crime

As a common courtesy, you shouldn’t muscle your way through a funeral procession on the road.

When drivers do, a state representative wants to ensure they pay a price for disrupting processions.

House Bill 1077, sponsored by Rep. Manny Steele (R-District 12), would establish a misdemeanor violation if a driver not in a funeral procession does one of the following:

• Drive between procession vehicles unless directed by law enforcement

• Join a procession to get the right-of-way

• Pass a procession on a two-lane road (Drivers would be able to pass a procession on the left, on a highway with two or more lanes in the same direction)

• Enter an intersection while a procession is traveling through it, even if the driver has a green light

The bill also sets up rules for funeral processions; such as when the procession has the right of way; and how to proceed if disconnected from the procession.

The bill has not been scheduled yet in the House Judiciary Committee.

