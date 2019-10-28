Custer woman launches campaign for US House

A second Democrat has come forward in a bid to become South Dakota’s only representative in the U.S. House.

Whitney Raver, 32 of Custer, formally announces her campaign Monday evening in Rapid City. Raver first hinted in August that she wanted to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson.

Raver, who says she is an entrepreneur and small business advocate, unsuccessfully run for state House in District 30 last year.

Brian Wirth from Dell Rapids is the only other announced Democratic candidate.

Johnson, in his first term, has not announced whether he will seek re-election.

