Custer officials give out flowers

Today is national petal it forward day.

Receiving flowers is always a treat...but giving a colorful bouquet can feel just as nice.

At 10 this morning, Custer officials, Sheriff deputies, and Jenny's Floral employees were out in full force giving out flowers.

Every person they saw got a bouquet of flowers but that's not all, they also got a second bouquet to "petal" it forward.

And Jenny Behling the owner of Jenny's Flowers only asks one thing...

"We are asking them to be sure to and post it on social media either on Facebook or Instagram and tag us as a petal it forward florist," said Behling. "This is happening all across the nation even New York City but little old Cuter South Dakota is doing it too."

This is the fifth year Custer has done this and they hand out more flowers every year.

