Custer business spices up the winter time

Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse Memorial are two monuments that bring people through Custer.

The town offers lodging, attractions, and outdoor activities.

And during the summer season... shopping.

Dolsee Davenport is the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce in Custer.

"Summer season, it's busy. We have a lot of people coming in, but Custer really only has 2,000 people that live here. So in the winter time when we don't have that outside visitors coming in, it's quite a bit slower, said Davenport. "It's a good time for some of our businesses to close down, do some maintenance projects, cleaning, get away take a little bit of a break and recharge for the summer season."

As the temperatures in Custer cool down, the town offers snowshoe hiking and other winter activities.

And while it might be difficult to bring foot traffic to the town, one business is changing that.

Louis Umbarger is the owner of The Custer Beacon.

"You know we've talked about doing trivia, bingo, karaoke is always fun. We've recently got a high quality projector to be able to do movie nights and film screenings, things of that nature," said Umbarger. "We've also been working towards sort of creating an enrichment series of speakers and lecturers, people that are knowledgeable about the Black Hills and the ecology of this area."

The Custer Beacon is one of the few businesses that will stay open all winter and they believe that Custer has a lot to offer year round.

"Custer's awesome and we have an incredible community of people here from all around the world really that have found our way to this magical little spot in the Hills and we want to shine light on that and we want to grow that and offer it broader than just what Custer is right now," said Umbarger.