Custer area hotel open for the season

Pacing well ahead of last year, the Bavarian Inn opened for the season with more booked reservations than ever.

It's a gem tucked off to the side of Highway 16 as the hotel sits right in the heart of the Southern Hills.

"When you come out of your room, you literally walk out and you're likely to be greeted by a deer or wild turkey. There's a fitness trail here on the property, so even our fitness idea is a little bit different we want you to be outside, it's not in a gym per se," said Bavarian Inn Owner Marcel Wahlstrom.

Soon after purchasing and revitalizing the property 6 years ago, Marcel and his wife Sherry realized it was easy to capitalize off the environment it sits in.

"There's a lot of hustle and bustle that goes on in the black hills and we offer that little sanctuary too where you can just throw your feet up, relax and enjoy some time with families," said Wahlstrom.

In the 2018 off-season, they refinished the indoor bool and put all new beds in with only their families helping out.

"It's life and work all at the same time, there's no separation and that's in a really good way. It's not as if you're working all the time, it's like your playing all the time," said Bavarian Inn Owner Sherry Wahlstrom.

The couple embraces their small-town mindset, but each year they find something to upgrade. This time, they recently bought a nearby restaurant for their guests.

"Our families are our bread and butter in June, July and most of August, but in our shoulder season, we do see a lot of senior travelers that come out," said Marcel Wahlstrom. "We stay busy in those shoulder months but in June, July and August, its really our families who bring all the business to the area."

The owners are considering staying open past October because some groups inquired about staying for the holidays.