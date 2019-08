If you are a resident in an identified flood plain and have received substantial damage to your structure during the flood event of Aug. 2, please take your time to contact either the City of Custer Flood Plain Administrator at (605) 673.4820 or the Custer County Flood Plain Administrator at (605) 673.8174.

Do to the present process to acquire a flood plain or flood plain development permit for substantial repairs, this contact will help to expedite the process.