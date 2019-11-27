Custer County denied FEMA disaster aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied the state’s appeal for a presidential disaster declaration for Custer as well as five other counties.

The disaster aid was requested because for severe weather damage Aug. 2-11. Custer County experienced flash flooding during the Sturgis Rally; and the town of Burke was hit by an EF-1 tornado.

FEMA declined the initial assistance request and South Dakota appealed. That appeal was denied last week.

“We are disappointed both by the initial decision and now the denial of the appeal,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “These counties were impacted by severe weather and damage was done to public infrastructure such as roads and bridges.”

In its denial, FEMA officials stated that none of the damage was “of the severity and magnitude” that it would prove too costly for the state and local governments to fund themselves.”

