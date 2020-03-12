Custer County Airport could be expanding

The Custer County Airport.

"Probably one of the single most important incubators we got going on for us," said Mike Carter the director of Custer County Emergency Services.

And because of that, it needs to expand.

"We've seen a real resurgence in our airport," said Carter. "If you take a look within the aeronautic community, there is a certain mystic on using a mountain airport which Custer County Airport comes under that classification. Seasonal traffic has been on the increase, there's just a lot more general interest in the airport."

The airport receives air traffic from not only the United States but all over the world.

However, there is a problem with the expansion. Custer County doesn't own all of the airport's land.

"A portion of the airport, the runway, in particular, there's approximately sixty-four acres in there that we operate under a special permit basically under a leasehold agreement," said Carter.

In the past, the system has worked, but for this project, the county needs to own the land.

The expansion would include a new runway, a new lighting system, a taxiway, and a taxi lane. All of which means more traffic for the airport.

"We're going to have to take a look at some additional hangar space," said Carter. "There's a lot of requests for the limited availability that we do have for hangers now, but also for larger county hangers to house some of the larger planes that come in."

The project is projected to cost more than ten million dollars.

