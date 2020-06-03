Custer City Council race ends in a tie

Sometimes a competition ends in a tie, but what happens when that competition is an election?

Todd Pechota and Carrie Moore both ran for Custer City Council's Ward 3 spot and each candidate walked away with 124 votes in Tuesday's primary.

The council will hold a special meeting Thursday night to canvas the ballots.

Once canvased, either candidate can request a recount.

Custer Mayor Corbin Herman says he hasn't seen anything like this before.

"It's crazy to come down to 124 votes each, 40% of the voters turned out to vote. It's pretty strange you know," said Herman.

If the recount ends in a tie well, Herman says the city council will need to decide on a tiebreaker, something as simple as a coin toss.