Curtains rise on the 11th annual Black Hills Film Festival

Get your popcorn ready, the Black Hills Film Festival is back.

This marks the 11th year for the Black Hills Film Festival with a wide range of movies airing in Rapid City, Hot Springs, Hill City, and Spearfish.

The festival covers everything from short films to documentaries as well as workshops on film making.

Dan Dickey a board member for the festival says they get several hundreds of entries every year from all over the world and they narrow it down to around 30 films... and he believes the beauty of the Black Hills brings in many of the entries.

"Oh they love it, that is one of the attractions. We have an unfair advantage that way because many of them have a lifetime goal of seeing Mt. Rushmore. We have many Native American filmmakers who understand and appreciate the culture here," Says, Dan Dickey, a board member for the festival

The festival wraps up with a movie in Spearfish on the 25th.