Visitors revved up their engines in the Black Hills for Governor's Snowmobile Ride

Near the South Dakota-Wyoming state line, there's a place that does not have an address listed on Google map, but a lot of people drove here all the way across the state for a special event today-- the annual Governor's Snowmobile Ride. Almost 100 members of the South Dakota Snowmobile Association as well as some state legislators across the state attended.

By inviting legislators to ride the snowmobiles in the Black Hills trails, the association aimed to increase support from the state capitol, and to continue keeping up the trails.

Since this event is called the Governor's Snowmobile Ride, family members of the Governor were also invited.

Governor Kristi Noem's daughter, Kennedy Noem said, "It's great, we look forward to it every year, it's kind of a tradition for our family, obviously my mom wish she could be out here, but it's just really special to be out, and enjoy the Black Hills, it's kind of really neat to be with other South Dakotans."