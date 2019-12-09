Crowds gather for the static parade at Rushmore Mall

Cars lined up outside the Rushmore Mall earlier Sunday night to check out all the beautiful floats.

Different colored lights filled the streets and holiday music filled the air creating holiday cheer all around.

The Black Hills Energy float took more than 10 hours to put together and over thousands of lights.

Even though the weather was bad, Marie Johnson who designed the float was excited that people got to see the float they worked hard on.

"It was sad cause we had worked so hard on it, we were really looking forward to it but as you can see we're having a bunch of fun tonight being here even though it's cold and kind of nasty," said Johnson. "We're having a really good time and we're enjoying everybody driving around and seeing the float."

The parade of lights at the mall is over so you have to wait till next year to see the new floats.