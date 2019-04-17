Crews battle wildfire south of Jewel Cave

Crews are fighting a 100-acre wildfire about seven miles south of Jewel Cave Wednesday afternoon.

The High Plains Fire in Custer County was reported about 12:28 p.m.

According to the Great Plains Interagency Dispatch Center website, resources on the fire include engines, crews and a bulldozer. Agencies involved in the initial attack are the Forest Service, National Park Service and Custer State Park.

It is unknown if any structures are threatened.

We will update the story when information is available.

